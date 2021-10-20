Marshall Wace LLP Has $27.32 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,842 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 177,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Xilinx worth $27,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 475.0% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 94,590 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 119,815 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 32.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 11.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $170.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.23 and a 1 year high of $171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

