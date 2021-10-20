Marshall Wace LLP Has $27.74 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,924 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $27,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,345,000 after buying an additional 338,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

