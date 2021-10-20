Marshall Wace LLP Has $29.61 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 121.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,765 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Universal Health Services worth $29,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

