Marshall Wace LLP Has $30.72 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284,039 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 319,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 52,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.