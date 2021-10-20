Marshall Wace LLP Has $32.50 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $32,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7,534.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 728,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

