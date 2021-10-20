Marshall Wace LLP Has $32.96 Million Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 199.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.54% of Danimer Scientific worth $32,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of -0.19. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

