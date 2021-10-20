Marshall Wace LLP Has $32.96 Million Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.54% of Danimer Scientific worth $32,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of -0.19. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

