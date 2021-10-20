Marshall Wace LLP Has $33.12 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Stellantis worth $33,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $1,918,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $490,971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Stellantis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,921,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,921,000 after purchasing an additional 296,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Italy grew its stake in Stellantis by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 23,711,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624,566 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

