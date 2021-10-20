Marshall Wace LLP Has $33.19 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7,601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 425,705 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $33,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

NYSE CP opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

