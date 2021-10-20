Marshall Wace LLP Has $33.53 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of The Travelers Companies worth $33,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.20 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.02.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.62.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

