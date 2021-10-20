Marshall Wace LLP Has $34.34 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 207,686 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Ralph Lauren worth $34,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $73,427,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after buying an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $56,809,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $35,780,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.