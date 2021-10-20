Marshall Wace LLP Has $38.75 Million Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,382 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.85% of fuboTV worth $38,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 111,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

NYSE FUBO opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.