Marshall Wace LLP Has $40.21 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 4.16% of Zogenix worth $40,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $18,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after acquiring an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZGNX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

ZGNX stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

