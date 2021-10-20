Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $33,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,121,370 shares of company stock worth $312,855,765.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

