Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284,039 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

