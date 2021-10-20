Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 103,828 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 542.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $39,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EL opened at $312.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

