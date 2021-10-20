Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 132,501 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,501 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

