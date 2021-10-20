Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 187,059 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 152.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Cincinnati Financial worth $36,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

