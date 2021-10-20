Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 359,669 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2,069.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,669 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of W. P. Carey worth $28,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,713,000 after purchasing an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

WPC stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.