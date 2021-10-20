Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 59,899 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 122.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $39,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU opened at $416.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

