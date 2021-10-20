Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2,800.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $26,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 553.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.2% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

