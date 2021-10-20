Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2,069.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,669 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of W. P. Carey worth $28,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

WPC stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.