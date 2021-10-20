Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.91% of Personalis worth $32,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Personalis by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,643 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

PSNL stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $881.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,787 shares of company stock worth $2,207,345. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

