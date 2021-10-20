Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2,800.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $26,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.