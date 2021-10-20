Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,110 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.04% of Arvinas worth $39,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Arvinas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arvinas by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

