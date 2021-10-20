Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,540 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $33,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 396,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 177,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Snap by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,844,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,980,000 after acquiring an additional 58,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,121,370 shares of company stock worth $312,855,765.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

