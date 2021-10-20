Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,079 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $3,623,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK opened at $901.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.90 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $895.18 and its 200 day moving average is $870.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

