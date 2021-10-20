Marshall Wace LLP Sells 177,200 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,842 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 177,200 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Xilinx worth $27,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 94,590 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 119,815 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $170.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.23 and a 12-month high of $171.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

