Marshall Wace LLP Sells 258,326 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,326 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.63% of Chesapeake Energy worth $32,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

CHK stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $67.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

