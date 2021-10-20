Marshall Wace LLP Sells 258,326 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.63% of Chesapeake Energy worth $32,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1.42. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $67.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

