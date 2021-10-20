Marshall Wace LLP Sells 32,621 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of The Boston Beer worth $41,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 960.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Boston Beer by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

Shares of SAM opened at $510.27 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $496.86 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $555.73 and a 200 day moving average of $868.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.