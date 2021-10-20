Marshall Wace LLP Sells 356,110 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,110 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.04% of Arvinas worth $39,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 44,631 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $236,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $324,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 828.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 45,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $3,846,120.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

