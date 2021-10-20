Marshall Wace LLP Sells 40,139 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $451.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

