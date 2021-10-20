Marshall Wace LLP Sells 40,139 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,355,000 after purchasing an additional 379,968 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $451.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

