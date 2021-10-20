Marshall Wace LLP Sells 45,026 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,026 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of RH worth $35,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in RH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 7.4% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $674.98 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $682.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.18.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.