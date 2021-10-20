Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,003,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.53% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 30.57.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

