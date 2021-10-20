Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.68% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SMFR stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

