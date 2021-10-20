Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Stellantis worth $33,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $1,918,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $490,971,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $190,103,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $212,985,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

STLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

