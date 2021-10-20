Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 2,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 335,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

