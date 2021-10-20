Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.80

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and traded as high as $85.49. Marubeni shares last traded at $85.36, with a volume of 2,976 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MARUY shares. Mizuho upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

