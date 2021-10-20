Masco (MAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.650-$3.750 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

