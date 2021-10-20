MASQ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $245,163.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $5.82 million and $245,163.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00067614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,022.27 or 1.00076070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.39 or 0.06186534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021128 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,297,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

