Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,634 shares of company stock valued at $240,523,101. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,441. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.61 and a 200-day moving average of $365.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.