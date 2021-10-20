Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

