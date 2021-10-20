Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Match Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.12. Match Group has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

