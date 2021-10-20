Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

