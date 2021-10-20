Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

