Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 2,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $251,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Materialise by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Materialise by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Materialise by 57.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.