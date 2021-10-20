Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84. Matterport has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

