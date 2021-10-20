Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MIG5 traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 36.40 ($0.48). 3,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.40 ($0.49).

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

